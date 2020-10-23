'Sabi mo antayin mo championship bago ka pumikit': Scottie mourns lola's passing

WITH a heavy heart, Ginebra star Scottie Thompson announced the passing of his grandmother.
"Sabi mo antayin mo ulit kami mag champion bago ka pumikit," the 27-year-old Barangay Ginebra guard said in a his Facebook post, where he shared a photo of his lola.
Thompson has been one of the key players that led the team throughout their unbeaten 4-0 record in the bubble. Thus, he even vowed to work harder, and dedicated the effort to his lola.
"Bibigay ko yung best ko La, PARA SAYO," he continued. "Rest easy lola, I love you so much!!"
His next match with Ginebra is on Sunday night against Magnolia Hotshots.
