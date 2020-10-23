'Sabi mo antayin mo championship bago ka pumikit': Scottie mourns lola's passing

WITH a heavy heart, Ginebra star Scottie Thompson announced the passing of his grandmother.

"Sabi mo antayin mo ulit kami mag champion bago ka pumikit," the 27-year-old Barangay Ginebra guard said in a his Facebook post, where he shared a photo of his lola.

Thompson has been one of the key players that led the team throughout their unbeaten 4-0 record in the bubble. Thus, he even vowed to work harder, and dedicated the effort to his lola.

Continue reading below ↓

"Bibigay ko yung best ko La, PARA SAYO," he continued. "Rest easy lola, I love you so much!!"

His next match with Ginebra is on Sunday night against Magnolia Hotshots.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.