Filipino boy band SB19 receives Grammy Award consideration for Gento

PINOY POP GROUP SB19 has been announced to be an approved entry for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, as their song Gento might be considered as the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Sony Music Philippines announced the details via Twitter, and encouraged the community to share the Tweet.

The final nominees will be announced on November 10, 2023 (Friday).

The post likewise revealed some of the praises that SB19 received from the media with Forbes describing them as, "First Filipino band to reach the World Digital Song Sales chart."

Given their Grammy awards consideration, SB19 became a trending topic on Philippine Twitter as the phrase "O to the M to the G" was constantly mentioned.

This wasn't the first time that SB19 has been recognized for their efforts as the P-POP group garnered 152 nominations and 129 awards, from MTV Europe, Myx, and TikTok.

Some of their most notable songs include "Hanggang Sa Huli," "Mapa," "What?" "WYAT (Where You At)" and "Alab."

Currently SB19's members include Josh (lead rapper), Pablo (leader), Stell (lead dancer), Ken (lead vocalist), and Justin (creative director).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph