Canned Good: What local sardine brands are doing in the fight against coronavirus

Canned seafood brands have become unlikely social media figureheads in this time of COVID-19. But it's not just about racking up the likes and reshares ⁠— like many other businesses, they're also taking concrete actions to help alleviate the effects of the pandemic.

The most prominent, of course, would be Ligo. A couple of weeks ago, the 65 year old company made headlines for its aggressive information campaign, as well as humanitarian work.

Aside from maintaining a strong social media presence through progressive (and cheeky) posts, the local canned goods manufacturer also reallocated its whole 2020 advertising budget to non-government organizations, charities, and independent groups on the frontline of the war against COVID-19.

Ligo's actions may have spurred good-natured competition among other sardine brands. Whether its by assuring customers continuous production or contributing to the online info drive, the following companies are doing their part in this COVID-19 crisis:

Family's Brand Sardines

Family's Brand recently sent an "appreciation package" to a video producer who created content out of relief goods that he received from his local government unit.

555 Sardines

The brand pledged uninterrupted manufacturing; one million packs of viands and fortified milk; not to mention Care and Financial Aid to its employees.

Master Sardines

Master hasn't only guaranteed enough food supply, but also started its own outreach program for affected municipalities: "Tuloy-tuloy po production natin."

SABA Seafood

SABA Seafood took on a more domestic vibe, and firmly aligned themselves with Team Bahay.

Uni-Pak

Using informative memes, the company has been educating the public on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with the help of the Department of Health.

