Food and Dining

Canned Good: What local sardine brands are doing in the fight against coronavirus

by John Paulo Aguilera
Just now

Canned seafood brands have become unlikely social media figureheads in this time of COVID-19. But it's not just about racking up the likes and reshares ⁠— like many other businesses, they're also taking concrete actions to help alleviate the effects of the pandemic.

The most prominent, of course, would be Ligo. A couple of weeks ago, the 65 year old company made headlines for its aggressive information campaign, as well as humanitarian work.

Aside from maintaining a strong social media presence through progressive (and cheeky) posts, the local canned goods manufacturer also reallocated its whole 2020 advertising budget to non-government organizations, charities, and independent groups on the frontline of the war against COVID-19.

Ligo's actions may have spurred good-natured competition among other sardine brands. Whether its by assuring customers continuous production or contributing to the online info drive, the following companies are doing their part in this COVID-19 crisis:

Family's Brand Sardines

Family's Brand recently sent an "appreciation package" to a video producer who created content out of relief goods that he received from his local government unit.

555 Sardines

The brand pledged uninterrupted manufacturing; one million packs of viands and fortified milk; not to mention Care and Financial Aid to its employees.

Master Sardines

Master hasn't only guaranteed enough food supply, but also started its own outreach program for affected municipalities: "Tuloy-tuloy po production natin."

SABA Seafood

SABA Seafood took on a more domestic vibe, and firmly aligned themselves with Team Bahay.

Uni-Pak

Using informative memes, the company has been educating the public on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with the help of the Department of Health.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
