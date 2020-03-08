Sarah G keeps mum in rare public appearance as PBA muse

SARAH Geronimo-Guidicelli made her first public appearance since her much talked-about wedding by serving as the muse of Phoenix Super in the opening ceremony of the PBA's 45th season on Sunday night.

The Popstar Royalty, who is used to filling up the Smart Araneta Coliseum in her concerts, played a different role this time as one of the beauties that lent glamour to the league's opening festivities.

Mrs. Guidicelli was the focus of attention from the time she walked in from the Big Dome's back entrance where she was surrounded by a retinue of aides, bodyguards, and Phoenix team officials.

Sarah G stood out as expected in a one-shoulder corset teal dress to match the franchise’s new team colors as she joined Phoenix Super players on court for the traditional parade of teams.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

However, mum's the word for Mrs. Guidicelli when mediamen tried to interview her after the ceremonies. Phoenix governor Raymond Zorilla made that known on behalf of their muse, saying politely that no interviews would be allowed.

Oh, well.

At least the ceremony proceeded without a hitch.