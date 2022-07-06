Sol Mercado, Sandra Lemonon welcome first child

FORMER PBA player Sol Mercado is now a dad.

Mercado and his fiance, beauty queen Sandra Lemonon, shared the good news of the birth of their son, Zaiah Rafael Mercado, on social media this week, sharing recent photos of the heartwarming occasion.

Their son was born last June 21, 2022.

On Instagram, Lemonon posted a photo of the baby's hand and her finger; "Pinky promise, now & forever," she wrote on the caption.

Sol Mercado filled with love as he becomes a new dad

Mercado, meanwhile, said, "My world in 1 picture."

In his own IG account, the former NorthPort player shared photos of himself with his arms wrapped around the child as "proof of life and love."

The comments sections of their posts were filled with congratulatory messages from some of the biggest names in showbiz and sports.

Chris Tiu, LA Tenorio, Mark Caguioa and Chris Ross were some of the athletes who expressed their well wishes.

The couple got engaged last March this year.

