SMB rookie Daniel de Guzman's New Year tradition? Helping out family fireworks biz

IT'S BEEN a holiday tradition for San Miguel Beer rookie Daniel De Guzman: working behind the counter of a fireworks retail shop in Bocaue, Bulacan.

After his PBA debut with the Beermen in the recent bubble conference (where he tallied three rebounds, a single point, and an assist), the former MPBL journeyman is now back to work again; this time, in his family business called "M D De Guzman Fireworks."

As you can expect, things can get very busy right before New Year's Eve.

"Sa tita ko 'yung business na fireworks. Kumbaga sa lugar namin, nagpupunta ako para yung ibang mga taga-lugar namin bumili 'pag nakikita ako," the 29-year-old told SPIN Life.

De Guzman also revealed that serving his family's business has been his personal tradition since he was a kid.

"Since nung bata pa ako tumutulong na ako sa kanila," he said.

He doesn't just man the shop. De Guzman also makes sure to spread the word on social media — arguably a more effective way to help out nowadays, as his following has increased exponentially after signing up with one of the league's biggest teams.





Their shop offers a variety of noise-makers both local and imported.

Earlier this year, SMB snapped De Guzman up after he was picked in the fourth round of 2019 PBA Draft.

