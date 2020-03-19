Time travel to the days of Crispa-Toyota: SMC revives Nutribun in time of pandemic

THE LAST time Pinoy kids enjoyed a loaf of Nutribun, it was still the early days of the PBA.

Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the globe, the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has announced a revival of the bread.

"We’ve started producing our version of Nutribun, a nutritous, energy-packed bread that we will start donating to charitable groups and vulnerable communities," the company said in a statement.

Initially launched in the '70s for students to have access to a nutrient-rich meal, the vitamin-packed bread is now intended for distribution to charity drives and vulnerable communities in Metro Manila — to families that either have no access to or are unable to afford food at this difficult time.

"The first batch of Nutribuns will be donated to Caritas Manila," SMC continued.

Inquirer published photos of the buns in production:

At 250 calories per bun, SMC chairman (and Hotshots, Beermen, and Gin Kings team owner) Ramon S. Ang says of the bread, “This is safe, sufficient, and nutritious food for the hardest-hit families facing hunger as a result of the COVID-19 crisis."

SMC had recently announced that they would continue food production and run it 24/7, with SMC President Ramon Ang saying, "This isn’t about making profits. We have a responsibility to make sure that food is made available to as many people as possible."

SMC also continues to produce and distribute other products, such as canned food, coffee and biscuits to local government units (LGUs), checkpoints, and hospitals within the metro. These beneficiaries, according to a statement from the company, are the following:

Philippine General Hospital

Philippine Children’s Medical Center

Quirino Memorial Medical Center

Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center

Las Pinas General Hospital

St. Luke’s Medical Center

The Medical City

Mandaluyong LGU

Paranaque LGU

Eastern Police District

Northern Police District

Camp Karingal

Areas where the most number of COVID-19 cases have been recorded — namely, the National Capital Region — are to be prioritized. “We will continue to step up and find creative ways to help the neediest and most vulnerable," said Ang. "We have the means, we just have to work together to win this battle."

This post originally appeared in Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made by Spin.ph editors.