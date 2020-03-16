San Miguel Corp. will donate food to poor and medical personnel

AS THE country grapples with the impact of COVID-19 and Metro Manila’s lockdown officially takes effect, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is stepping up its social responsibility efforts. As one of the biggest producers and distributors of food, beverages, fuel, oil, infrastructure, and power in the country, SMC will be donating free food and alcohol to those who need it.

According to SMC president Ramon S. Ang, the conglomerate will be distributing food donations to the most affected and vulnerable communities: the poor or daily wage earners who will lose their income for a month and the frontliners (healthcare workers, hospitals, government workers) who will be facing the virus head on.

Continue reading below ↓

Prior to lockdown, thousands succumbed to panic-buying with alcohol, soap, canned goods, tissue paper, and other necessities wiped clean from the shelves. However, Ang emphasizes, “Panic has no purpose at this time.”

The SMC head reassured the public that the food supply will not run out as SMC has “the capability to produce enough for everybody and deliver to supermarkets.”

SMC’s food manufacturing facilities will be operating 24/7, while adopting necessary health measures, in order to produce enough food.

“This isn’t about making profits. We have a responsibility to make sure that food is made available to as many people as possible,” said Ang.

SMC will also be producing 70-percent ethyl alcohol at one of its facilities, with plans to distribute the product for free to the local government units in need. This will address the shortage of alcohol in all stores across the capital and beyond.

According to Ang, he’s also looking to donate disinfectant powder to LGUs and alcohol in 20-liter containers up to 1,000-liter tote tanks for the disinfection of hospitals, government facilities, and public areas.

Continue reading below ↓

For now, SMC is focusing on getting the government greenlight to produce and distribute these products for public use.

“We are in a race against time to try and stop the spread of COVID-19,” explained Ang. “Our government and healthcare frontliners need all the support and help they can get.”

Its fuel, power, and infrastructure subsidiaries (Petron Corporation, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp., and SMC Infrastructure) will continue to operate as normal.

Majority of SMC offices in Metro Manila have now adopted a work-from-home scheme, while Ang stated that all SMC employees will still receive their monthly income despite the lockdown and possible work discontinuation.

SMC runs the Magnolia Hotshots, the San Miguel Beermen, and recent Governors' Cup champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel. It also runs the Petron Blaze Spikers in volleyball's Philippine SuperLiga, and sponsors Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League.

This story originally appeared on Esquire Philippines. Minor edits have been made by Spin.ph editors.