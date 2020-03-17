SMC to use Ginebra plant to make disinfectant — and distribute it for free

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is doing its part to prevent the spread of coronavirus by producing 70% ethyl alcohol in its own facility and working on distributing it for free.

President and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said in a statement that the company's spirits subsidiary, Ginebra San Miguel Inc., has already started production of the alcohol initially for its facilities and employees.

"We have the means and capability to produce this, and make it available for free to LGUs and public hospitals," the owner of PBA sister teams San Miguel Beermen, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, and Magnolia Hotshots explained.

The next step will be "getting the necessary clearances" to expand the distribution of their alcohol to the public through local government units. SMC is also donating the disinfectant powder Protect Plus Gold for sanitation purposes.

According to Ang, they hope to dole out the ethyl alcohol in 20-liter containers up to 1,000-liter tote tanks, which can be used to disinfect government, healthcare, and public facilities. Meanwhile, over 13,000 units of the disinfectant powder will be provided.

In his public address yesterday, President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that Ang and other food conglomerates assured him that there will be enough food amid the COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced community quarantine: "This is not a matter of business, but a matter of helping one another."





The SMC boss confirmed that the company is more than capable of "(producing) enough for everybody and deliver to supermarkets" and allocating food donations to poor communities, public hospitals, and government centers.

"Panic has no purpose at this time," he said. "Follow the directives of our government; cooperate in every way. This is the best way we can all help in fighting the Covid-19 virus, while the quarantine is in effect"