As cases increase in La Union, San Juan beach closed until April 5

AS THE provincial government noted a rise in positive COVID-19 cases within La Union, border controls are being tightened. Non-residents who are not APORs (authorized persons outside their residence) will not be allowed to enter the province for the meantime.

All tourism and Holy Week activities are also being suspended.

Meanwhile, Mayor Arturo Valdriz of popular surftown San Juan has ordered the beach and all other waterways closed to residents and non-residents alike.

It will remain closed from today, March 31, up to Monday, April 5.

However, joggers and fishermen — as well as government enforcers and volunteers — will still be allowed on the beach, according to Executive Order No. 8-2021.

Gino Mabalot, of the local Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management office, told Bombo Radyo that they were ready to enforce the mayor’s order, and asked for cooperation from residents and non-residents alike.

According to a province-wide health report from March 26, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were tallied that day, and 62 cases the previous day. “To date, the province has 208 active cases, or 13 percent of the total 1,556 cases recorded since March 2020 [up] to this writing,” continued the mayor’s executive order.

The tightened border controls, meanwhile, will be in effect until April 15.

The province has advised tourists who had already scheduled stays or tours inside La Union within this time period to coordinate with local establishments for rebooking.