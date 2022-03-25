San Beda vs Letran and 10 other NCAA playdates fans should watch out for

NCAA Season 97 promises to be a thrilling one with the breakneck pace the seniors basketball tournament will roll out.

With the eliminations reduced to one round and the top six teams advancing to the playoffs soon after, every game counts in this abbreviated athletic calendar.

Anything can happen.

But before the opening buzzer this Saturday at La Salle Greenhills, Spin.ph focuses on 10 gamedays NCAA fans should keep an eye on this season.

March 26, Saturday

After two years of inactivity, the NCAA will be back on the court this Saturday offering an interesting double-header to raise the curtains for this season.

Defending champion Letran parades its new-look squad led by last season's Finals MVP Fran Yu together with new recruits Rhenz Abando and Brent Paraiso as the Knights begin their title retention bid at 3:30 p.m.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

On the other side will be host St. Benilde which will usher in a new age under coach Charles Tiu and top recruit Will Gozum.

The second game will just be as exciting as runner-up San Beda of coach Boyet Fernandez and the young Lyceum crew of new coach Gilbert Malabanan face off at 7:05 p.m.

Curiously, protagonists from the last juniors finals in Rhayyan Amsali and Justine Sanchez for the Red Lions as well as Mclaude Guadana and John Barba for the Pirates immediately collide in their first games in the seniors division.

March 29, Tuesday

The last of the three new head coaches for this season makes his debut as coach Myk Saguiguit and his Perpetual Altas make their debut against an equally intriguing Jose Rizal University, which is coming to this season intact. Tip-off is at 12 p.m.

April 1, Friday

Two teams which virtually lost no one face off as JRU and Mapua lock horns at 3 p.m.

JL delos Santos and Marwin Dionisio, both products of the Light Bombers program, face off against proud Red Robin products Warren Bonifacio and Bryan Lacap.

PHOTO: dante peralta

April 2, Saturday

Two of the top big men in the league face off for the first time with Gozum's St. Benilde testing their mettle against Justin Arana and Arellano at 12 p.m.

April 8, Friday

Old habits die hard as the rivalry between San Beda and San Sebastian gets rekindled at 3 p.m.

Without a doubt, this will be a highly physical affair with the Red Lions banking on James Canlas and the Golden Stags relying on Ken Villapando.

April 12, Tuesday

Lenten season can wait as Holy Tuesday will see a Finals rematch between Letran and San Beda at 12 p.m.

Bad blood will be revived between the two proud franchises, with Yu and the Knights aiming to continue their mastery over their archrivals while Canlas and the Red Lions out for redemption in their first duel since October 2019.

April 17, Sunday

Easter Sunday will see a slam-bang affair between Letran and Lyceum at 3 p.m., a rematch of the second stepladder semifinals last season.

April 19, Tuesday

Gozum, now wearing green-and-white, takes on his old high school teammates as St. Benilde plays Mapua, now buoyed by his former frontcourt partner Warren Bonifacio. Game time is at 12 p.m.

April 23, Saturday

Talk about a loaded gameday.

Champions of the last two NCAA juniors competitions face off in the collegiate level with San Beda and Mapua facing off at 12 p.m.

Amsali, Sanchez, Yukien Andrada, and Tony Ynot will face off against Paolo Hernandez and the rest of the former Red Robins in an interesting battle between former high school kings.

Former Knights recruits EJ Agbong and Jason Celis also meet their old running partners in Muralla when Jose Rizal University and Letran joust at 3 p.m.

April 26, Tuesday

Ushering in the final week of the eliminations will be a rematch of last year's first stepladder semis as Letran and San Sebastian butt heads at 3 p.m. with likely playoff implications hanging in the balance.

