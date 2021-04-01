Samboy Lim's medical team the 'real MVP' as idol overcomes COVID scare

THERE will be no elaborate celebrations when PBA great Avelino 'Samboy' Lim marks his 59th birthday on Holy Thursday - and his second in the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now more than ever, Samboy's family is thankful to the medical team and all the people who continue to care and pray for the former PBA and national team high-flyer, almost seven years since he collapsed in a legends game.

"Just zoom call na lamang muna. Sending food and a birthday cake for our other heroes, his nurses and helper there," said Lim's wife Lelen. "I'm in town, but staying home din just to ensure we keep each one safe and healthy."

Samboy and Lelen's daughter, Jamie, is also overseas training with the national karate team, dedicating her quest for sports glory to her dad.

Since the November 2014 heart attack that left him bed-ridden, Lim is taken care of in a Mandaluyong condo by a team of nurses and helpers, therapists, and doctors who check on the former Letran star regularly.

However, Berberabe admitted daily care has become increasingly difficult during the pandemic. There was one scare back in December where Samboy had to be taken to a hospital after suffering from COVID symptoms, she added.

Due to the symptoms, Lim had to spend a day in the hospital's COVID ward, she said.

"He had cough and cold, and his doctor was concerned so he was confined. But due to the symptoms, he had to be admitted to the COVID ward," Berberabe said.

"Sam spent one night there, and the swab test [result] came out the next day, he and his nurse were negative," she added. "He was diagnosed with and treated for pneumonia. He spent 2020 Christmas in the hospital."

"He is determined to live so even if in the midst of the COVID ward, he will put up his best fight!"

The past 12 months had seen a number of "health challenges' for Lim, the reason Lelen, Jamie and the whole family are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, and helpers who have been with Samboy during the ordeal.

"We have seen a lot of health challenges but our whole family, we are thankful to his very good medical team led by his cardiologist Dr. Luigi Segundo, and his home care medical team by ActivCare/Dr. Bausa, Dr. Formalejo and nurse Ver Gutana, as well as Dr. Ruter Maralit who saved Sam one hospital trip by doing the procedure of changing his PEG tube in Sam's condo, in the middle of a curfew due to ECQ and an intense COVID scare last year," she said.

Berberabe also thanked head nurse Elaine Indong, who she called "our MVP" after she stayed with Samboy in the COVID ward of the hospital overnight, and care staff Muriel Basbacio. Gloria Clores and Sheila Sadia complete Lim's medical staff.

"[Indong and Bascacio] have been with Sam the longest. They have shown a lot of love for Sam. They are our heroes," said Berberabe, who also thanked Dr. Andrew Tan and Kingson Sian "who have been helping our family."

"We thank them for their generosity and kindness," she said.

As for Samboy, Berberabe said the former San Miguel star's fighting spirit will help him survive this ordeal for Jamie and all the people who love him.

"He responds to our stories by smiling, we communicate by blinking his eyes," she said. "We know he is there, and I hope he knows how much we love him and that we are here for him. We thank him for fighting to stay with Jamie, for the rest who love him."