Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad announce: 'We are pregnant'

ALMOST TWO MONTHS after the two tied the knot, NLEX forward Anthony Semerad and actress Sam Pinto revealed more good news: The couple are now expecting their first child.

"We are beyond excited to share with you all that WE ARE PREGNANT," said Pinto in an Instagram post, with the two of them showing off ultrasound shots of their child.

"Our hearts are full and feeling blessed. We honestly couldn’t be happier and excited for our greatest adventure yet!" she continued.

The couple got engaged on November 2019. While they were able to have their civil wedding last month, they plan a bigger church wedding by the end of the year.

"I’m gonna be a Dad! Excited for this next chapter of our lives," wrote Semerad excitedly on his own Instagram account.

Fellow PBA players chimed in with their congratulations.

But it was twin David who was very excited in the Instagram comment sections.

"I’m in shock!!!! I didn’t know!!!" he said. In another comment, he said, "Cooper has a sibling!", referring to his and Gwen Zamora's two-year old son.