Yes, 'Saint' Dwight Ramos has watched that video. Here's how he reacted

DWIGHT Ramos remembers that video.

Here it is again, to refresh your memory.





With the caption, "Yung feeling pag nahawakan mo si crush Dwight Ramos," the video has garnered over 20,000 reactions and 7,000 shares since it was first posted a year ago.

With the Fil-Am guard seemingly prayed over by a worshipful fan, he earned a moniker even before he's logged in his first official minutes as a Blue Eagle: "The Saint."

Ramos didn't just see the video. He recalls the exact moment it happened.

"I remember that, in Cagayan de Oro when we were playing at a gym," he recounted on The Prospects Pod. "There's a lot of people that actually came in the court after the game and I didn’t even notice what happened really until after."

In the video, the fan, who did the sign of the cross before touching Ramos with both of hands, seemingly looked like he was worshiping the good-looking player. Ramos then turned around and gave him a brief glance while continuing to grant selfies to the rest of the crowd.

But it was only recently when he saw what really happened behind his back.

It's still a moment that makes him giggle.

"I thought that was super funny that he was praying over at my back," said Ramos. "It's really funny to see that after cause I didn’t notice it at the time they’re taking videos of that."

If Dwight thought that his fans was crazy then, he can expect his fanbase to grow bigger now, especially after his exceptional performance for Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama.

Luckily, the 6-foot-5 guard is giving back the love.

"I like it here," he said. "Everybody loves basketball here so it just makes playing basketball more fun. And the people here are super nice, so I really like being here."

Ramos has so far only been in the country for a year since he decided to transfer to Ateneo.

