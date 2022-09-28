Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in next Deadpool

LOOKS LIKE Logan wasn’t the last ride for Hugh Jackman.

With the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney back in 2019, the tongue-in-cheek Deadpool officially became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So just like in the comics, the Merc with the Mouth (and the rest of the X-Men) were now part of the same silver screen portfolio as Thor, Captain America, and the other Avengers.

In a video entitled “Deadpool Update”, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds said that they had been working on the next movie “a good long while” now. “His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special,” he added.

The special sauce he’ll be adding? Hugh Jackman, apparently.

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” asks Reynolds as a trim Jackman passes in the background.

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” came the reply in the Australian actor’s distinctive twang.

Hugh Jackman last played Wolverine in the character’s swan song Logan, released back in 2017. It was a (no spoilers!) swan song for a good reason, so it would be interesting how the fierce mutant will show up in Deadpool.

However, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe already going whole hog in the “multiverse” concept — Mister Fantastic and Professor X popped up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, entire casts of old Spider-Man movies were the entire point of No Way Home — it should be easy enough to bring Wolverine back in.

The Hollywood Reporter definitively confirmed the news, and said that Shawn Levy (director of Reynold's Netflix movie Free Guy) will helm the flick. It also revealed the release date for the film: September 6, 2024.

