Ryan Araña isn't done pulling off Halloween pranks

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Ryan Arana is not done pulling off Halloween tricks.

The veteran Rain or Shine guard said he loves pulling off pranks for fun especially with the routine inside the PBA bubble becoming repetitive.

“Puwede, pero katuwaan lang naman, lalo ngayon nandito tayo sa loob ng bubble,” he said. “Pampasaya lang sa mga kasama natin dito.”

Everybody had a good laugh from Arana’s latest caper, which saw him prank teammates and friends on Halloween night by walking around wearing a Sadako costume.

The video has since gone viral, garnering 51,000-plus views on Instagram and 408K views on Facebook.

The four-minute video attracted so much attention and laughs that a lot of PBA fans were asking for an encore, according to Arana.

“Try kong gumawa ng Part 2,” he said.

If not for the brief break in the Philippine Cup that had the league imposing stricter protocols in compliance with the IATF order, Arana disclosed two popular players would have been included in the hit video.

“Dapat sila Calvin and Paul kasama,” he said, referring to Phoenix’s Calvin Abueva and Paul Lee of Magnolia.

PHOTO: @ryanarana on Instagram

But reactions from Arana’s Rain or Shine teammates Clint Doliguez, Vince Tolentino, and Norbert Torres along with pals Jonathan Grey and Raymond Almazan were more than enough to bring the house down.

Almazan’s episode was obviously the most hilarious of all.

“Gusto ko nga sana isama pa yung matatapang na big man dito sa PBA, e,” he said with a laugh.

Prior to his Sadako costume, Arana showed up at the Big Dome dressed in a ‘Money Heist’ costume together with Jeron Teng and Greya during last year’s Halloween.