Even without June Mar, Russel Escoto upbeat on SMB debut

IT has been a month since Russel Escoto found a new home in San Miguel Beer after a one-on-one trade with Kelly Nabong, who was sent back to NorthPort Batang Pier in January.

And as Escoto plays his first-ever game with the champion team, he knows at the back of his mind that this group is consisted of fighters — even if they're mising June Mar Fajardo, set to skip the season due to a shin fracture.

Escoto, as one of the few big men left to power SMB, has taken down a few notes to work on to get better at his role. He had six points, and four rebounds for the Beermen as they submitted to NLEX, 97-103, on Monday.

Yes, they may have fallen short in the tune-up match, but Escoto kept a positive mindset in his new place with the Beermen, who have won the last five All-Filipino conferences titles.

Continue reading below ↓

“Happy naman ako sa pinakita ko sa first game ko, pero for me, not enough pa, I have to contribute more para matulungan ‘yung team lalo na’t wala si June Mar,” he shared with SPIN Life. “Ginagawa ko lang ‘yung role ko, help them sa rebounds, sa defense. May outside shooting din ako kaya kahit papaano nakakatulong sa team. Goal ko talaga is to open the floor para sa mga point guard ko, kasi magagaling talaga sila lahat.”

Reflecting on the squad's chemistry, he added: “Hindi naman nananalo ang team na isa-isa lang, alam natin na malaking bagay talaga si June Mar, pero I think kaya pa rin namin to kasi lahat naman mag-sstep up, collective effort para makuha namin ‘yung gusto namin. Magagaling naman ang mga kasama ko dito."

The ex-Far Eastern University star also revealed that he admires how grounded his veteran teammates are, and how they’re helping him adjust to the SMB’s system day-by-day.

Continue reading below ↓

“Madali silang pakisamahan, kahit champion team sila at marami nang napatunayan," he said. "Hindi sila mapag-mataas, tinutulungan nila ako, and minomotivate everyday to excel.”