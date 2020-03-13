The memes may make you chuckle, but Gobert's irresponsibility turned deadly serious

The NBA's so-called "patient zero" hasn't just been getting handsy with reporters' mics.

A tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski alleges that Rudy Gobert had also been "careless" inside the locker room, with Jazz sources telling the reporter that he had been touching both teammates and their belongings.

The consequences of his ill-timed humor hit like a lightning bolt yesterday, with the indefinite suspension of all games in the NBA.

Continue reading below ↓

Now, even teammate Donovan Mitchell has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Public anger at Gobert has translated into a few choice memes:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

But the unexpected transmission of the virus shows the limits of what we know about the now-global pandemic. And as today's domino of sports event cancellations (both locally and abroad) shows, live events in stadiums and arenas are now no-nos in our new COVID-19 reality.

For Metro Manila residents, mass gatherings have been banned under the new "community quarantine" set in place by President Duterte on Thursday night, a few hours before news of Donovan Mitchell's diagnosis broke.

Continue reading below ↓

Mass gatherings are defined by the government as "planned or spontaneous event where the number of people attending could strain the planning and response resources of the community hosting the event."

Organizers have erred in the side of caution and have been canceling a multitude of sports events. It is calm, social distancing, and, yes, common sense on whether you should pull coronavirus pranks or not, that will be the key to surviving this COVID-19 crisis.