Gobert, Mitchell ready to 'put COVID drama behind them'

You can now stop with the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trade rumors.

During a Zoom call Tuesday with media, Utah Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey sounded confident about the relationship between their two franchise players after both testing positive for the coronavirus and reportedly not speaking for a month.

"They're ready to put this behind them, move forward, act professionally," he was quoted by ESPN. "Look, the COVID-19 night of March [11] was really unprecedented. It brought a microscope to our team, and we get it. With that said, we're very pleased with the collective makeup of our group, Donovan and Rudy in particular."

It all started when the French center downplayed the threat of COVID-19 by being "careless" in the press and locker rooms. Gobert's eventual diagnosis would lead to the NBA ultimately suspending the 2019-20 season, before Mitchell was also confirmed to have gotten it. Even with the former issuing a public apology, news still broke that their relationship "doesn't appear salvageable."

In a previous interview, the All-Star guard admitted that "it took a while for me to cool off" at his teammate. As for the reigning two-time Defensive Player of the Year, he related, "You know, everyone has got different relationships — it's never perfect... But at the end of the day, we both want the same thing — and it's winning."

Lindsey shared, "We look forward to moving forward. They've said their piece to each other. They've both visited at the ownership level, at management level, at the coaches level, at the players level with each other.

"At the most basic level, they know that they need each other to accomplish the goals we want to accomplish as being the last team left standing in the NBA."

