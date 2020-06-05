RP Blu Boys proud to serve country as COVID-19 frontliners this time

THE RP Blu Boys, the country’s national men’s softball team, have traded their bats, gloves, and kneepads for masks, face shields, and fatigue uniforms, as they take on equally challenging roles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, guarding checkpoints, disinfecting surroundings, and helping bring relief goods and medical supplies to affected communities.

The Blu Boys, namely, Leo Barredo, Denmark Bathan, Marlon Pagkaliwagan, Michael Pagkaliwagan, Reagan Parco, Edmer Del Socorro, and Jerome Bacarisas, along with coaches Sid Abello and Oscar Bradshaw, are now part of the millions of frontliners who battle the spread of the virus every day.

“It is very fulfilling to serve our country during this pandemic and to know that beyond our athletic capabilities, we can also be in the frontlines in this fight against an unseen enemy,” said Blu Boys team captain Michael Pagkaliwagan.

“I salute the bravery and courage of our RP Blu Boys who are in the frontlines today, their dedication in serving the country, whether through representing the Philippines in international softball tournaments, or keeping our communities safe from COVID-19 is truly commendable,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, and president of the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines.

Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Brokers Inc. has also provided the Blu Boys with insurance coverage thru ProtectMax.

