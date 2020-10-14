Big Beau meets Lil' Beau in Team Payaman basketball

IT seemed like an ordinary game day for Cong TV. Junnie Boy, Boss Keng and the whole Team Payaman were inside the Payamansion, when Tita Krissy Achino showed up early to join them on their basketball day.

Most of them were surprised finding their friend Chino in a jersey and knocking on their doors to start the match early. After all, basketball's not just his thing.

The surprises didn't end there. Rain or Shine bruiser Beau Belga arrived in their backyard court and decided to play ball with them.

The 6-foot-5 big man seemed like a giant beside the YouTubers. Moreover, he even looked like Chino's older brother.

The resemblance was so uncanny that even Beau himself commented on it.

"Hindi ko nga akalain na may kapatid pala kong ganito, dapat kong tanggapin e," he said.

And instead of 'lukso ng dugo,' Big Beau felt "pagkulo ng dugo" while teaching his "lil' brother" some basic basketball moves.

Interestingly, it was also revealed in the video that the PBA player wears three pairs of socks while playing.

By the end of the video, Cong even teased another collab with another established basketball personality, the Mavs Phenomenal.

Joe Devance also commented on Cong's Instagram post, saying he's interested to meet him and his team any time soon. Devance has been running his own bubble vlogs while inside Clark.

Watch the full video here:

