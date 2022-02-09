RR Pogoy announces he's going to be a dad

TNT KaTropa do-it-all guard Roger Ray Pogoy is about to open a new chapter in his life as a first-time dad.

The 29-year-old shared on social media that he and his wife, Love Lynn Portes-Pogoy, are expecting a child soon.

"Answered prayer! Lord, thank you for blessing me & Love with this best gift ever. Another adventure is about to begin," he wrote on Instagram.

Pogoy uploaded a series of photos that show his wife's ultrasounds.

RR Pogoy and wife will celebrate a milestone in their relationship

The two got married November of last year, just a few weeks after the PBA star won his first-ever title with TNT in the recent Philippine Cup.

And now, they're about to witness another milestone in their relationship.

