SEA Games hero surfer Roger Casugay appeals for help to get to Mexico competition

NOT EVEN four months after his momentous SEA Games victory — where he both won a gold medal and the hearts of Filipinos as he came to the aid of an Indonesian surfer who lost his board — Roger Casugay found himself moored on land, unable to surf, as lockdowns shut down surf competitions all around the world.

After two years, though, he’s getting his first shot at his first international competition since the pandemic began.

“I have been invited to one of the biggest international surf competitions – the Mexilogfest!” wrote Casugay in a fundraising appeal for the Mexi Log Fest, one of the premiere longboard surfing competitions in the world.

“Being able to attend would mean I will be able to compete with some of the best in the world,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Roger Casugay preps for Mexi Log Fest

The surfer said that, should he make it to Mexico, he would be the first to represent the Philippines in the single-fin competition, which was first set up in 2015. This year’s edition will be held on April 19 to 28, in Sayulita in the Mexican state of Nayarit.

Continue reading below ↓

Casugay’s GoFundMe page is targeting a goal of P100,000.

Casugay wrote, “Making this dream a reality will not be easy, but I am up for the challenge. That said, I cannot do it without your support! The greatest expense will be airfare + baggage, but I must also acquire funds for airport transfer, accommodations, and food. Please consider donating… EVERYTHING HELPS!”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.