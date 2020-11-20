Melissa Gohing and actor Rocco Nacino are now engaged

VETERAN volleyball star Melissa Gohing ends off 2020 by unlocking a new chapter in her life, as she and GMA actor Rocco Nacino announced their engagement on Friday night.

PHOTO: Nice Print Photography via Rocco Nacino/Instagram

After three years of dating, the Creamline libero and the Kapuso star are ready to take their next step.

Continue reading below ↓

"And she said yes. I love you Forever," Nacino said in an Instagram post announcing the news.

In an Instagram story, Gohing wrote "My heart is so full," posting a candid photo of what looks like a family dinner.

Popular personalities from their twin worlds of showbiz and sports sent their congratulations via social media.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Dingdong Dantes uploaded an entire Instagram story for the couple while director Mark Reyes posted his best wishes on Instagram.

Among the sports personalities who aired their warmest well-wishes are coach Charles Tiu, Doug Kramer, and Jovelyn Gonzaga.