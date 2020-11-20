Dating and Relationships

Melissa Gohing and actor Rocco Nacino are now engaged

by Kate Reyes
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Nice Print Photography via Rocco Nacino/Instagram

VETERAN volleyball star Melissa Gohing ends off 2020 by unlocking a new chapter in her life, as she and GMA actor Rocco Nacino announced their engagement on Friday night.

After three years of dating, the Creamline libero and the Kapuso star are ready to take their next step.

Continue reading below ↓

"And she said yes. I love you Forever," Nacino said in an Instagram post announcing the news.

In an Instagram story, Gohing wrote "My heart is so full," posting a candid photo of what looks like a family dinner.

Popular personalities from their twin worlds of showbiz and sports sent their congratulations via social media.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Dingdong Dantes uploaded an entire Instagram story for the couple while director Mark Reyes posted his best wishes on Instagram.

Among the sports personalities who aired their warmest well-wishes are coach Charles Tiu, Doug Kramer, and Jovelyn Gonzaga.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Nice Print Photography via Rocco Nacino/Instagram

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again