PH shop opens preorders for self-transforming Optimus Prime. The price? P46,900

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
PHOTO: Robosen

TOY fans lost their minds a few days ago, when videos of Robosen’s motorized, voice-controlled, app-enabled Optimus Prime hit the internet.

With a press of a button, 27 servo motors built inside the toy can instantly morph Optimus — in all his Generation 1 glory — from robot to truck and back again.

Watch:

Pinoy collectible shop GeekFreaks.ph has opened the doors for a preorder of this new toy. Be prepared, however, to shell out P46,900. You have to make an initial deposit of P8,900 to avail of the preorder.

Preorders will close at 12 noon today. As of posting, 23 have already preordered the toy from Geek Freaks.


Once outside the preorder period, the Robosen Optimus Prime will retail for P48,900.

Robosen’s own retail price in the Hasbro Pulse website is $699.99, or around P34,000. Orders are expected to ship out by August 2.

PHOTO: Robosen

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
