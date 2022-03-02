Green light for partners? Robina Gokongwei-Pe dons Squid Game costume

THE HEAD of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. — which manages, among others, Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Department Store, Toys R Us, and many more — Robina Gokongwei-Pe welcomed company trade partners wearing the infamous giant doll costume from the Netflix hit Squid Game.

The presentation follows a stellar fourth-quarter performance from the company. (RRHI is part of the Gokongwei group of companies, as is Summit Media, which publishes Spin.ph.) In a disclosure to the stock exchange yesterday, March 1, RRHI revealed that it had doubled its profits compared to the same period in the previous year.

The company posted a net income of P1.7 billion, up 114 percent from the P825 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The giant doll, actually lifted from a character in Korean textbooks, determined who gets to live and who dies in one of the games in the Netflix hit.

