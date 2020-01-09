Robert Jaworski graces Ginebra gift-giving activity in Tondo

FORMER Barangay Ginebra San Miguel playing coach and Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) legend Robert Jaworski Sr. joined Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) marketing manager Ronald Molina and 30 employee-volunteers during the Ginebra Shoebox of Malasakit gift-giving activity at the Better World community in Tondo recently.

Some 300 students and members of the food bank and learning facility opened by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) received boxes containing school supplies and other gift items.

In previous years, families in Tenement Taguig and Gawad Kalinga San Rose community in Pasig City received gifts and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel basketball jerseys.

