Road to redemption? ‘Godfather 3’ getting new edit, new release

THE Godfather trilogy contains two of the best American movies of all time… plus The Godfather: Part III.

The third movie in the Al Pacino-starring mob series has always gotten a bad rap, and is generally regarded as the weakest of the bunch. The sixteen-year gap between number two and number three resulted in tepid performances and a muddled story — and critics at the time labeled it as a failure.

It’s something that director Francis Ford Coppola implies he’d like to correct, by releasing a brand-new cut of the movie. He’s even changing the name this time around.

Instead of The Godfather Part III, get ready to call it The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

In a trailer for the release, Coppola said that this was the title he and writer Mario Puzo originally envisioned for the flick.

“Because of Paramount Pictures’ kindness in allowing me to revisit this project, I have re-edited it, and I have given it what really isn’t a new title, but rather the original title,” he said.

There is now a new beginning and a new ending. This new edit also rearranged some scenes, changed some shots, and tweaked the music.

It is hoped, Coppola said, that this new edit will be “a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.”

Coda, as we’ll call it for short, will drop in digital, Blu-Ray, and select theaters on December 8. There’s no word yet if any of the major streaming sites will pick it up.

As of posting, the original Godfather trilogy is still up on Netflix Philippines.

Francis Ford Coppola has picked up a habit of revisiting his classic movies with new "Director's Cuts." In 2001, he also released a new, extended version of his classic 1979 Vietnam War movie, Apocalypse Now.

