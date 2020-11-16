Rizza Diaz gives birth to adorable baby girl over the weekend

A BRAND new chapter awaits PBA courtside reporter Rizza Diaz and MPBL player Nick Demusis as they welcomed their daughter Isabella Nohealani.

"We made it baby! Your first day was our best day," Diaz said in an Instagram post announcing the good news.

The Filipino-American gunner, who suited up for the Bacoor City Strikers when the MPBL last played in February, also posted about the good news on his own IG page.

"It was a fight but you and your mom did it and I’m glad you are finally here! You’re going to do big things baby girl!" he said.

Sports personalities chimed in the comments sections to congratulate the couple and give their warmest welcome to the newborn baby girl.

In a previous interview with SPIN Life, rookie mommy Rizza had earlier expressed her nervousness about giving birth during a pandemic. But she was also excited to begin a new chapter as a mother.

"As compared to what we all grew up with, my baby’s going to be born in a smaller world,” Rizza said. “It's not a problem. We’re giving her our best. It’s high time I ‘momma up’.”

