LOOK: Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Ninoy Aquino Stadium already converted into quarantine centers

THE transformation of the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila into a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients is now complete.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso led the inspection of the newly inaugurated We Heal As One Center, together with Sen. Christopher Bong Go, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, and Health Sec. Francisco Duque III on Monday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

These facilities will serve as a quarantine station for patients categorized as suspect and probable cases of COVID-19.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Both the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and the Ninoy Aquino Stadium can each house 112 patients at a maximum. The Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Corps will man the venues.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Patients will have air-conditioned cubicles with plug-in outlets, free food for patients and the medical staff, free internet connection, and round-the-clock medical assistance during their stay in the center.

Tent-like structures outside of the facilities, which will serve as the nurses’ stations, are also already in place.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Also serving as converted quarantine centers are the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), which can admit 294 patients, and the World Trade Center, which can house 502.