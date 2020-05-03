Rivero brothers, family sustain relief efforts in native Ilagan

RIVERO brothers Prince and Ricci continued to share what they could to their community in Ilagan as they gave out relief goods to their local frontliners.

Prince, an incoming rookie for Rain or Shine, and Ricci, the charismatic University of the Philippines guard, teamed up with their father Paolo, brother Rasheed, and friend Johnvic de Guzman as they made the rounds and gave out food to the barangay officials and volunteers in Isabela.

"It's been a while since I stayed in Isabela this long since I came to Manila. Kaya I wanted to maximize the chance to give back and support my kababayans here who needs help kahit po sa simpleng paraan," said Ricci.

The group gave out rice, canned goods, and other essentials as they went out of their way and extended a helping hand in this time of need.

The Riveros have been active in helping despite the enhanced community quarantine, with their previous beneficiaries being the Dr. Villaroman Hospital and Isabela Doctors Hospital as they donated respiratory care and hygiene essentials to the medical personnel.