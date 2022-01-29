Dating and Relationships

Rey Nambatac gets engaged to longtime GF Kisha Ancheta

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
Rey Nambatac is now engaged to Kisha Ancheta
PHOTO: Kisha Ancheta/Instagram

RAIN or Shine guard has found the perfect time to get down on one knee, and ask for long-time WAGS Kisha Ancheta's hand in marriage.

On Saturday morning, Ancheta shared that the 28-year-old proposed to her.

"Its been 5 years since we first met, I never [expected] we will go this far. And now, its a YES!" she wrote on her social media post.

    Kisha Ancheta a steadfast supporter at the sidelines for Rey Nambatac

    "Idol ko lang nung college. Magiging asawa ko na ngayon," she continued.

    Nambatac celebrated his birthday to days ago, and what better gift than a sweet affirmation from his beloved?

    Prior to the pandemic, Ancheta was often spotted supporting her boyfriend from the sidelines. In one sweet moment back in 2019, she planted a kiss on Nambatac live on air as he was interviewed after a frenetic semis showdown against San Miguel.

