Revpal route accident kills cyclist, serves as safety reminder

AN accident that killed a cyclist on Monday morning in Cabuyao, Laguna should serve as a reminder to be careful at all times while plying the popular route going to and from the so-called Revpal.

A cyclist died on the spot after crashing into an electric post at Barangay Casile, according to several posts on Facebook groups on Monday. Details of how the accident occurred remained sketchy but it appeared that the rider was already going downhill in the road were visitors pass when going to and from Tagaytay City.

The route is popular to cyclists in which they climb the Palace in the Sky in Tagaytay City, hence the name Revpal or Reverse Palace. The route is much steeper compared to entering the city through Aguinaldo Highway or Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road, a challenge that attracts cyclists especially newbies.

The route that begins near the Canlubang Golf and Country Club will also take visitors to the Marcos Mansion which is also a popular destination to cyclists and motorcycle riders.

Netizens were quick to offer condolences to the family of the cyclist while also encouraging their fellow riders to be careful when passing through the Revpal route.

Cycling vlogger Jirol delos Santos also gave his take on the accident on his Facebook page.

“Pagbaba kayo mula Revpal hanggang Casile-Marcos Mansion, siguraduhin niyo okay ‘yung mga brake pads niyo para maka-iwas sa aksidente,” wrote Delos Santos.