REVIEW: Killers of the Flower Moon leaves a powerful message

MARTIN SCORSESE's latest film Killers of the Flower Moon lasts for around 3 hours and 20 minutes, and while it may seem like a dragging film for movie goers, there is more to it than meets the eye.

As the credits rollout, a strong message was delivered, where the viewer's emotions could reach a pinnacle. To add to the drama stem from the film's synopsis where it was based from a nonfiction book, narrating the Osage Indian murders, which happened in the 1920.

Viewers who have no knowledge about their heritage would suddenly feel overwhelmed, and Scorsese did a great job in showing us the horrors of these real-life events.

WARNING: Minor spoilers ahead

Incredible acting

Without a doubt, the biggest strength of Scorsese's latest film stem from its overall acting as the main headliners namely Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone all delivered spectacular performances.

DiCaprio played the role of Ernest Burkhart, and he deserves praise for depicting the character's internal struggle where he was torn between his love for Mollie Burkhart and his uncle's (De Niro) wishes. He also does a good job in keeping his charm at the beginning, which eventually dissolves and DiCaprio does a great job in showing Burkhart's downfall.

Meanwhile, De Niro deserves a lot of plaudits for his depiction of political boss William King Hale, who was responsible for most of the events in the film, highlighted by his cold and calculated demeanor.

However among the three of them, it was Lily Gladstone who really shined the most as her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart might yield her an Academy Award nomination. Gladstone's ability to evoke a strong sense of tragedy especially at the final chapter of the film was one of the film's heaviest and the most thought provoking moments.

With the three of them delivering their best performance, the tension was raised in the film, which was also a major strongpoint.

Building tension

From the beginning, viewers were given some foundation regarding the Osage Nation, their background, their tradition and belifes, and why they were being hunted down. Scorsese was able to thoroughly dig deep into their heritage, and masterfully incorporated them into the film.

Eventually there were gut wrenching incidents that took place, and Scorsese managed to mix things up with the usual cliches of crime films combined with symbolisms that add to the film's tension, like what happened when an owl appeared in front of Mollie.

And in typical Scorsese fashion, some scenes explained the nitty-gritty on how modus operandis work, which makes us reflect on the cruel deeds that people would do to achieve their desires.

Combining all of these would yield to one of the most emotional finales, as the viewer discovers a sense of betrayal that feels like a molten knife piercing through one's heart.

It may seem dragging or slow at the beginning, but a deeper introspection on the narratives would actually add to the film's beauty.

CONCLUSION

Overall Martin Scorsese seems to have never lost his touch when making films. His signature staples focused on crime and an emphasis on details were highlighted by his latest film, but like his previous titles he managed to deliver a thought provoking conclusion.

If his previous film Silence would make us question our spiritual and religious beliefs, Killers of the Flower Moon would ask the question, 'How far will one's greed go?'

It may be a slow burner at the start, but it is definitely worth the watch. Will this film win gold in the Academy Awards?

