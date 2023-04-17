REVIEW: The Super Marios Bros. Movie is a chaotically fun isekai pipe dream

It’s time to hop inside the warp pipe and travel to the Mushroom Kingdom in The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

A collaboration between Illumination (Minions) and Nintendo with Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto acting as co-producer, the movie follows the origin story from the early days of the franchise, where Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) hail from Brooklyn, New York. Staying true to the game’s Japanese roots, the brothers get isekai’d (thankfully, without getting hit by truck-kun) via giant green pipe and separated in the process.

Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom where he meets Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key). Meanwhile, Luigi is thrown into the Darklands and captured by Bowser (Jack Black). Now it’s up to Mario, Peach, and Toad to save him and the entire Kingdom.

Will this movie survive the dreaded curse of the video game movie adaptation? Can we survive without the classic Mario accent? Read on and let’s a-go!





The Super Mario Bros. Movie captured the experience of playing (and struggling with) the actual Mario games

The Super Mario games may look easy but they are absolute platform hell. In the film, through Mario’s POV, we follow the gamer’s journey beginning from the utter cluelessness and misplaced confidence of skipping tutorial mode to the frustrating trial-and-error process of figuring out how to beat each and every level until you reach the final boss.

The movie also serves as a walking (running, jumping, swimming, flying) tour of the Mario universe, and gives you a better appreciation of the series' glorious level design. Familiar elements from the games abound, regardless of where you’re seated, you’ll get the best view in the house.

The visual feast is accompanied by an auditory one. “Peaches” — a tribute from Bowser to Princess Peach that plays like a simp-phony — will be your new inevitable LSS. Fans are even hoping for an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song so that Jack Black performs at the Oscars in full Bowser cosplay.

However, not all musical choices hit the right note. While we enjoy belting out “Take On Me” by A-ha and “Holding Out For A Hero” by Bonnie Tyler as much as the next karaoke-goer, these songs have been used so often in soundtracks that it took us out of the mushroom fantasy.

Fortunately, the majority of the official soundtrack features the iconic music by Koji Kondo. Movie composer Brian Tyler worked closely with Kondo and Miyamoto to create epic arrangements which sampled not just the themes, but also the 8-bit tunes and sound effects that we know and love, including the dreaded sound that plays when you die.

Is the Super Mario Bros. Movie a 1Up or a Game Over?

With Luigi is the designated dude-in-distress, we barely see any tag team action but when they join forces, it’s button-mashing mayhem. The movie works up to a climax where you’ll get hit in the feels as the central theme is all about teamwork and brotherly love with the mustachioed siblings always looking out for each other.

Watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie will respawn a younger version of yourself from its save file. You might run the risk of getting gamer war flashbacks about friendships ruined over a Blue Shell (Spiny Shell) and every mini game from Mario Party. But hey, at least you’ll be vibrating in your seat over power ups, stages, costumes, and other easter eggs (Yoshi eggs?).

The story is mid and the runtime could be longer, but when it comes to the music and visuals? That’s where the movie shines like a Super Star! Watch Mario characters parkour their way through upscaled renders of video game levels, automatically switching POV angles and close-ups, towards victory. (No need to fumble with the camera button!) Listen to a grand orchestral rendition of Mario 64’s “Castle Theme” that will give you the chills, and the “Complete Level” theme mashup offers a satisfying “Achievement Unlocked” sense of accomplishment.

As for the divisive Mario accent, we didn’t mind it as much and ended up forgetting about it midway. (Donkey Kong’s voice was slightly more distracting!) At least the OG Mario voice actor, Charles Martinet, played several roles in the film. Peach’s warrior princess persona was also a welcome tweak that’s in line with her more proactive role in the games.

Toad and Bowser also both lived up to the pre-launch hype and ended up being standout quippy characters. The unexpected fave was Lumalee (Juliet Jelenic) whose existence hints at the appearance of other Super Mario Galaxy characters in the next installment. And since Donkey Kong’s (Seth Rogen) also here, could it hint at future Nintendo game spin-offs such as Kirby, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Star Fox and eventually culminating in a Super Smash Bros. multiverse crossover?

With the movie raking in the big bucks abroad, the future looks bright for more Nintendo movies (and video game movies in general). But for now, you can just enjoy the CG adventure whether you’re a newbie or a hardcore fan. Don’t forget to catch the post-credits scene!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out on April 19 but you can get tickets ahead of time in cinemas nationwide.