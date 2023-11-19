REVIEW: Should tactical RPG fans play Persona 5 Tactica?

PERSONA 5 KEEPS on giving us more spin-offs, and I'm totally here for it. Following the unexpected success of Persona 5 Strikers in 2020—a Musou-style beat 'em up—Persona Tactica now treats us to an adorable yet intricately strategic take on our beloved Phantom Thieves.

Seriously, Chibi Morgana is cuteness overload. But beyond the chibi charm, Persona 5 Tactica not only satisfies your tactical gaming cravings but also brings back the Phantom Thieves for another round!

PHOTO: Persona 5 Tactica, Atlus



--Minor Spoilers Ahead --

Si Vis Pacem, Te Ipsum Vince

Set after the events of Persona 5 but supposedly before the spin-off Persona 5 Strikers, Persona 5 Tactica throws the Phantom Thieves into yet another alternate world alongside Erina, a newcomer to the series.

Erina leads the Rebel Corps in their quest for freedom from oppressive rulers in the newly introduced Kingdoms—replacing the Palaces and Jails from previous games. The Phantom Thieves join forces with the Rebel Corps, fighting the good fight in this fresh alternate world.

PHOTO: Persona 5 Tactica, Atlus



Looks Can Be Deceiving

At first glance, you might think Persona 5 Tactica is a simple and kiddie strategy game as Atlus experiments with the Phantom Thieves in chibi style. It's a fair assumption, however this game offers layers that fans of the Fire Emblem series and Final Fantasy Tactics will undoubtedly appreciate.

Persona 5 Tactica turns grid-style combat into a thrilling experience with innovative new mechanics. Unlike previous games, every Phantom Thieves member can now wield different Personas, breaking free from the Joker monopoly. This change spices up the strategy significantly as different Personas bring distinct passive and active abilities, offering a plethora of combinations for the min-maxers out there.

The game also introduces a new twist to the familiar All-Out-Attack from previous Persona titles. After downing an enemy, characters can capitalize on a One-More opportunity unleashing a flashy and potent Triple Threat attack.

Persona 5 Tactica doesn't disappoint in the aesthetics department maintaining the signature flash and style of the series, albeit in chibi form. The soundtrack similarly keeps the vibes high throughout gaming sessions.

I'm roughly 10 hours into the game, playing on hard mode and I'm thrilled to report that my tactical brain is having a blast.

PHOTO: Persona 5 Tactica, Atlus



A Revolution To Remember

Persona 5 Tactica is a delightful tactical RPG especially if you're a Persona series fan. While it may not be the pièce de résistance in the realm of all things Persona and tactics games, Persona 5 Tactica offers an enjoyable ride as it unveils another chapter in the ever-popular Phantom Thieves story.

