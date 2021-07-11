REVIEW: Is 'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' worth watching?

WHEN Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was teased last year, I was pretty stoked. I’m not a hardcore fan of the series, but I did enjoy playing the original as well as the recent, reboot-like entries. What got me excited was the fact that the show, which is exclusive to Netflix, headlines classic characters Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

The series was created as part of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. Another live-action series is also set to arrive on the streaming platform later this year.





A brand new storyline from the franchise

The events of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness are set in 2006, putting it neatly between Resident Evil 4 (set in 2005) and Resident 5 (set in 2009). It features a brand new storyline from the franchise.

Without delving too much into spoiler territory, Leon finds himself working for the president of the USA after saving his daughter in RE4. Now, he and a team of special security forces for the president is tasked with finding the culprit of a virus attack inside the White House.

Meanwhile, in a quest to help the citizens of war-torn Penamstan, Claire stumbles upon a conspiracy that points to the mastermind of the White House attack.

Plot-wise, though, you don’t need to have played the games to catch up. The series was crafted to entertain newcomers and game veterans alike.





Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has just four episodes

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has four episodes, each 25 minutes long. I was surprised that they opted for a series rather than just running it as a full hour and a half-long animated movie.

Still, the animations were well done — kudos to TMS Entertainment — and the story was all right for the most part.

But there is just too much you can cram in a series that's just a little over an hour long; somehow, details will be left out. Like: How did one baddie survive? How did the T-mutant in the series acquire his mutation? Small details like that. The flashback sequences also added some confusion to the mix, but somehow I found myself able to follow along eventually.

There were also some questionable motivations from the side characters, especially towards the end, which I felt were just rolled out for the sake of the fans' experience.

Also, if you’re planning to watch the series, hoping for the same survival horror vibes as in RE2 or even the later RE7: Biohazard, this ain’t it chief. The series pretty much follows the action and espionage formula established by RE4.





Is it worth the watch?

If you want some good old zombie-killing series that's based on a video game series for your lazy weekend, you might want to check out Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. But if you want heart-stopping jump scares, check out some other titles first.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is now streaming on Netflix.

