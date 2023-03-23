REVIEW: Dungeons & Dragons is a welcome sight for casual moviegoers

ENTERING THE PREMIERE of the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, I was initially skeptical if I would enjoy the film as I have no experience playing the game.

And given my lack of knowledge on the game, I had to do some quick research. For starters, Dungeons & Dragons is a table-top, role-playing game, where players are given the freedom to decide the flow of the story and the fate of their characters.

While this might be criticized as players could introduce something out of the ordinary, there are rules to follow, implemented by an arbiter known as ‘Dungeon Masters.’

Given this concept, I had some concerns about the movie. Wouldn’t this lead to the film suffering from a complex lore? Luckily, the directors of the film, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley managed to do a great job as ‘Dungeon Masters.’

They didn’t follow the usual route that fantasy films or TV shows would follow, where a convoluted world is introduced. They kept it simple, with Chris Pine’s character assembling a group of outcasts to go on a quest.

A fantasy film filled with light-heartedness

But besides the simplicity of the lore, the film’s comedic-tone is also its major selling point.

The trial scene from the beginning was the perfect way to set the tone and the punchline at the tail end was the ultimate kicker.

And it didn’t just end there, as the film explored numerous ways to make us laugh. They even showed segments of mocking Dungeon Masters as seen with the bridge crossing and graveyard scene.

The execution was perfect as it didn’t feel like the jokes alienated the casual viewer and it likewise didn’t overshadow the emotional moments of the film.

For instance, let’s dissect some of the character backstories.

Michelle Rodriguez had a lot of badass action sequences, but there was one point in the film, where her past was revealed.

There were funny moments in these sequences, but they weren’t ‘forced’ as I felt like the timing of the jokes were on point, like that time when Chris Pine started to bring out his guitar to comfort Rodriguez’ character.

Its scenes like this that enhances the emotional depth of the characters, and didn't just end with Rodriguez as I also felt attached to the stories of Justice Smith and Chris Pine’s characters as well.

Combined that with their acting skills and the characters were fully fleshed out.

Praiseworthy acting

And speaking of acting, Hugh Grant did a great job in establishing himself as the primary antagonist, serving as the perfect foil to Daisy Head’s red wizard. Just by analyzing their malicious acts, Grant’s conniving and mischievous personality synergizes well with Daisy’s frightening aura.

With each character having their moment to shine, there was so much space for the viewer to appreciate what they offer to the table.

Overall, Dungeons & Dragons is worth the watch for any moviegoer and given my experience, I suddenly felt inspired to talk to my friends who play the game. Both Goldstein and Daley completed their task of delivering a film that would cater to both casual and hardcore viewers and it seemed that they had a lot of fun in their quest.