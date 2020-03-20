Chicken restaurant bestows Vico Sotto lifetime supply of food

PASIG City mayor Vico Sotto has been in the news of late as he rolls out city-wide programs to help out residents during enhanced community quarantine.

It's a visibility that's resulted in an outpouring of support ⁠— not just from social media users, but from a certain chicken restaurant chain.

Continue reading below ↓

Bad Bird, a restaurant chain that specializes in "umami fried chicken", has granted the mayor a "lifetime supply of food from Bad Bird," it said in a statement released over social media.

"Just walk into any of our restaurants and eat and you will be treated like royalty," the post continued. "(PS. Not a joke.)"

The restaurant cited the politician as someone who "has shown us that you can defy fate and carve out your own path, one painted with kindness and strength."

Moreover: "This man has shown us decisive, grounded, and empathetic leadership defined by principles, not politics."

The post even took a subtle dig at other local leaders, saying that Sotto achieved all these "without a cheesy billboard on EDSA."

Some commenters on Facebook asked the company why it did not want to donate to frontliners. They responded: "We hear you, but we're not exactly in a position to donate. We're also barely staying alive as we've extended financial assistance to our staff and that's all we've got right now. This post wasn't meant to be a donation, but a show of support for a good leader who must be given a larger audience."

Continue reading below ↓

Bad Bird operates 4 restaurants across NCR. It is owned by entrepreneur Charles Paw, who runs two two restaurant groups: Lowbrow and Tasteless, that are comprised of more than a dozen restaurants — among them, Hanamaruken, Fowl Bread, and Pizza Express. Paw also operates food halls The Grid Food Market and Hole in the Wall, both in malls in Makati.