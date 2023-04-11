Resident Evil: Death Island features an all-star lineup of fan favorites

FANS OF THE RESIDENT EVIL franchise are given a treat as their upcoming animated film, Resident Evil: Death Island, will feature most of the OG and fan favorite characters in the series.

For the first time ever, RE1 characters, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Rebecca Chambers will join forces with RE2's Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy.

The trailer hinted that the story will take place after RE5, given Jill Valentine's struggle against Albert Wesker's brainwashing.

Then it was also revealed that the story will take place in Alcatraz Island, where the OG main characters will deal with a new strain of infection, which produced an army of zombies and revitalized some of the iconic monsters such as the infected sharks and Lickers.

While this could be a mouthwatering moment for RE fans, there are other notable characters that were excluded such as Ada Wong, HUNK, and Ethan Winters. The former two are highly likely to make a surprise appearance given Ada's connection with Leon and HUNK's overall role as a special force agent.

This isn't the only time that the Resident Evil games were made into animated films as Capcom likewise produce a series of films from Degeneration, Damnation, Vendetta, and Infinite Darkness.

The latest animated film is set to release on July 7, 2023.