Yes, #LugawIsEssential, as government confirms food delivery is allowed 24/7

(Top Bikes Philippines) Following the confusion over operating hours of food delivery services in Greater Manila during the enhanced community quarantine, authorities are settling the matter once and for all.

Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Mon Lopez confirmed to Manila Bulletin: “Yes. Pwede deliveries after curfew. Pero some delivery services naglagay ng time nila. Pero pwede dapat sila.”

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also released a statement: “A video, which has been circulating online, has come to our attention. Lugaw, or any food item for that matter, is considered an essential good. Delivery of food items must remain unhampered 24/7. Huwag natin harangin sa checkpoints.”

In a separate interview, Roque told GMA News: “24/7 yung food delivery. Bahala na sila, hindi ko na alam yung gagawin nila, basta hindi hinuhuli ang APOR (Authorized Persons Outside Residence). Di ba? Bahala na yung mga private subdivisions diyan.”

These came on the heels of a video of a barangay personnel apprehending a food delivery rider going viral. Marvin Ignacio was bringing lugaw to a customer when he was stopped by officials from San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

The personnel can be heard saying: “Essential po ba si lugaw? Hindi… Kasi mabubuhay ang tao nang walang lugaw. Hindi po essential si lugaw, mabubuhay po tayong walang lugaw maghapon... Edi sana lahat ng pagkain bukas.

“Bakit may Grab pa kasi? Bawal na ho tambay. Kasi hanggang bukas kayo, may taong lalabas, may magde-deliver. Nonsense, sir. Video mo pa ako… Hindi niyo ba naiintindihan?”

For its part, Grab expressed gratitude to its delivery partners for providing the public with essential needs to the public and following the guidelines. The company even threw in a promo code for good measure.

This article originally appeared in Top Bikes Philippines. Minor edits were made by Spin.ph editors.