Report: Gloc-9 reacts to Ez Mil’s ‘Panalo’, calls on rappers to get history right

GLOC-9 is one of Ez Mil’s idols. In an interview with Wish Bus USA, the young rapper expressed his admiration for the Pinoy legend, praising his “perfect flow, his strictness with flow patterns, his voice character.”

So what does his idol have to say now that one of the lyrics in Ez Mil’s hit song “Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)” has come under fire from multiple quarters?

Entertainment site PEP.ph asked Gloc-9 for his thoughts on the matter during the Macho Rap virtual launch held this week.

Gloc-9, whose real name is Aristotle Pollisco, was circumspect in his answer.

“Tingin ko, sa panahon na lagi nating kinukuwestiyon ang facts at kasaysayan para sa interes ng makapangyarihan, mas mahalaga ngayong nagiging maingat tayo sa paggamit nito sa ating mga kanta,” he said.

Gloc-9 added, “Ayaw kasi nating makadagdag sa disinformation.”

While Ez Mil's song (especially his live performance in Wish Bus USA) shot to viral fame in just a few weeks, a few lines in the song — "Nanalo na ako nung mula pa na / Pinugutan si Lapu sa Mactan" — have become controversial.

Ez Mil has since apologized for the way the song depicted the national hero.

Gloc-9 acknowledged that the young Olongapo-born rapper has said sorry for the mistake. He urged him to keep on pursuing his craft. “Sana hindi siya tumigil sa paggawa ng kanta dahil lang rito,” he said.

