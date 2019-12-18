After getting drafted, Renzo Subido takes notes from NorthPort sidelines

FRESH off his collegiate stint with the University of Santo Tomas, Renzo Subido looks forward to reuniting with his fellow Growling Tigers as he joins the NorthPort Batang Pier franchise after being tapped in the second round of the PBA Draft 2019 last week.

While waiting for his debut in the coming conference, the 23-year-old rookie takes notes as he watched the teaam from the sidelines during the best-of-five semifinals of Batang Pier vs Ginebra.

“It feels great to be part of the team. ‘Yung iba naging teammates ko na sila before, and happy and excited ako that I’ll be able to play with them again, and for coach Pido,” he shared with SPIN Life.

In this tiger-striped mini homecoming, Renzo reassembles with his “kuyas” Kevin Ferrer and Jervy Cruz, who joined the team after a trade in June 2019, and former UST coach Pido Jarencio.

Despite getting the chance to play in the big league, Renzo closely observed the adjustments he had to make. He told SPIN Life about the differences of pro and college ball.

Continue reading below ↓

“Compared sa collegiate, ibang iba talaga yung game dito sa PBA, so gusto ko matuto pa how to look at the game in a different way. I can’t wait for the next conference, and I just have to prepare really hard for it,” he said.