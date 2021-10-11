Renaldo Balkman releases his own line of NFTs

RENALDO Balkman is the latest player to dip his toes to the world of NFTs as he launched his Balkmania Worldwide Token collection.

The former San Miguel and Alab import has launched the Puerto Rico and Philippine editions last week, while the New York City and Denver editions go on sale on Thursday (Manila time).

The NFTs were made by digital designer Steve Cup and is produced by Khelp, with the tokens also having Balkman's autographs in them. These are sold on NFT marketplaces SolSea and OpenSea.

"If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready," said the Puerto Rican forward, who spent seven seasons in the NBA between the Knicks and the Nuggets.

Some Balkman NFTs are a nod to his stints in the Philippines

Eleven of the 46 items are inspired by Balkman's stay here in the Philippines, where he suited up for the Beermen in the PBA, and even led Alab Pilipinas and Mighty Sports to championships.

The most expensive of the items is a 1-of-1 Balkmania Philippines NFT which is worth 0.03 Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), or about P5,400.

Select NFTs also give buyers a chance to win signed and personally-worn Balkman memorabilia and the chance to meet the player in person or virtually.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are blockchain-enabled digital assets that provide collectors with proof of ownership, marketplace transparency, and a new channel to connect with their favorite players and artists.

The NBA was quick to capitalize on the trend, launching NBA Top Shot where fans can own game highlights of their favorite players in the digital marketing world.

NFTs are also the mechanism that powers the massively popular play-to-earn game Axie Infinity.

Some PBA players like Joe Devance, Jared Dillinger, and Gabe Norwood have also joined in the fun, buying and selling NFTs through marketplaces Cyber Kongz, Sup Ducks, and Mars Cats Voyage.

