Remember when the NBA 2K14 soundtrack had Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky’?

IT’S AN end of an era, as Daft Punk hangs up their helmets after 28 years in the music biz.

French musicians Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo announced their retirement in true Daft Punk style: by dropping a video called “Epilogue” where they exploded their robot bodies.

Two of the duo’s most popular songs, 1997’s “Around the World” and 2013’s “Get Lucky” appeared in the soundtracks of the NBA 2K series.

The radio edit of “Around the World” appeared in NBA 2K13, joining Kanye West, U2, Jay-Z, Mobb Deep, and Coldplay.

Meanwhile, a heavily chopped-up version of “Get Lucky” — featuring a catchy synth outro — made it into the soundtrack of NBA 2K14.

NBA 2K14 had one of the series’ most solid tracklists, with “Now or Never” by Kendrick Lamar, “All of the Lights” by Kanye, “Howlin’ For You” by the Black Keys… and “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins.

Random Access Memories, the album where “Get Lucky” first appeared, won the Grammy in 2014 for Best Album.

You may no longer be able to see them perform live ever again, but the music dance music legends will live on forever.

