Even on Twitter, fans call for Tab anew as Gilas falls to NZ

AS THE Tall Blacks racked up an insurmountable lead against Gilas in the fourth frame, fans in the Big Dome began heading for the exits.

Physical play and the Philippine team’s shaky touch at the charity stripe led to a runaway victory for New Zealand, 88-63, in front of a stadium full of Pinoy fans.

Spin.ph’s Randolph Leongson reported that fans heckled the home team and chanted for former coach Tab Baldwin as the opposing team sustained their double-digit lead all the way to the buzzer.

Even on social media, fans resurrected the old cry for Tab Baldwin as they struggled to deal with the disappointment of the Gilas loss.

Clearing the air on the Tab Baldwin sentiment

Fans rue the free throws of Gilas

New Zealand on the Twitter trending charts

Tough night for Gilas

Netizens salute the valiant effort

Puso!

