LA Tenorio, Chris Ross, Cabagnot + more react to UP’s historic win

ONE FOR the history books.
After 36 years of drought, despair, and disappointment, JD Cagulangan led the UP Fighting Maroons into the promised land, taking down the Ateneo Blue Eagles in overtime and winning the championship, 72-69.
On Twitter, fans of both teams exploded in excitement at the momentous conclusion of a hard-fought series… and the end of UP’s long quest for UAAP hoops glory.
Check out these reactions to the UP championship:
Of course, Ricci also briefly trends in the Twitter charts
Meanwhile, UP fans feel the ecstasy of finally getting a long-awaited ring
Kay tagal na nga
