On Twitter, fans raise their hands for Playoff P

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: PBA Images

COMING INTO Game 4, it was uncertain which Paul Lee fans would get today. But the Magnolia guard silenced all the haters by hitting the shots when it mattered most.

Nursing an injury, he came up undeniably clutch as the Hotshots escaped the Bolts, 94-72, and took the series to Game 5. Lee delivered a fiery 17 points, with crucial baskets in the fourth quarter to pull the Hotshots ahead to an insurmountable lead.

    On Twitter, fans hailed the coming of Playoff Paul Lee.

    Paul Lee gets well-deserved praise

    Perhaps this fan said it best:

