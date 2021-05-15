Crowd at Hall of Fame gala chants 'Kobe! Kobe!' as Natalia wears her father's jacket

MEMBERS of the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame received their orange jackets, then posed for this class pic during the awards gala on Saturday morning (Manila time).





Among their illustrious company was Natalia Bryant, standing in for her late father Kobe. As the legend's oldest daughter, her mother presented her with Kobe's Hall of Fame jacket.

Continue reading below ↓

Joining Natalia were LSU coach Kim Mulkey, Tim Duncan, Tamika Catchings, Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia, Rudy Tomjanovich, Barbara Stevens, and Kevin Garnett.

Twitter couldn’t hold back their tears after seeing the touching sight:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Various reports say that the crowd in the gala dinner started chanting “Kobe” when she went up on stage.

Continue reading below ↓

What a moment.