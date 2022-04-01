‘Ginebra na bahala sa inyo’: Kabarangay take up cudgels for fallen Magnolia

IN THE end, the El Clasico was not to be.

Meralco booked another showdown with rivals Ginebra as they took down Magnolia, 94-81, in a do-or-die Game 5 in the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals.

The writing was already on the wall when the Bolts opened up the fourth frame with a 9-0 scoring streak. The Hotshots were unable to catch up, and their import Mike Harris had to clock out of the game's final minutes after suffering a fall to the hardcourt.

On Twitter, fans reported hearing chants of "Ginebra! Ginebra!" echoing in the stands during the last few moments of the faceoff.

On social media, fans of the Gin Kings seemed eager to take up the cause of their fallen sister team as the PBA heads into its much-awaited fourth finals showdown between Ginebra and Meralco.

The El Clasico that could have been

Babawi Ginebra para sa inyo, say some fans

Get well soon, Mike Harris!

Hats off to a thrilling series for Magnolia!

On to the finals showdown!

